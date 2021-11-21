20 tram services have been cancelled throughout Sunday (November 21) as Blackpool Transport struggles to find staff to run its fleet of trams.

"We apologise for the inconveniences this may cause and thank you for your understanding during difficult times," a spokesman said.

Today's cancelled tram services (Sunday, November 21)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

08:45 Starr Gate - Fleetwood

09:48 Fleetwood - Starr Gate

11:00 Starr Gate - Fleetwood

12:03 Fleetwood - Starr Gate

A number of tram journeys between Starr Gate, Little Bispham and Fleetwood have been cancelled due to a shortage of drivers, say Blackpool Transport

17:23 Starr Gate - Little Bispham

17:53 Starr Gate - Little Bispham

18:04 Little Bispham - Fleetwood

18:30 Starr Gate - Fleetwood

18:34 Little Bispham- Starr Gate

19:00 Starr Gate - Fleetwood

19:33 Fleetwood - Starr Gate

19:45 Starr Gate - Fleetwood

20:03 Fleetwood - Starr Gate

20:48 Fleetwood - Starr Gate

20:53 Starr Gate - Little Bispham

21:34 Little Bispham - Starr Gate

22:10 Starr Gate - Little Bispham

22:49 Little Bispham - Starr Gate

23:30 Starr Gate - Little Bispham

00:10 Little Bispham - Starr Gate

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.