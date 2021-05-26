Single-vehicle crash closes section of M6 near Preston

The M6 northbound at junction 32 (Broughton Interchange) was closed at around 2.50pm.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene and heavy traffic has been building on the carriageway.

Congestion has also been building on the M6 exit slip road leading to the M55 westbound.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have had to close J32 on the M6 due to a road traffic collision.

Please be mindful when travelling in the area, we will update once it has been reopened."

Delays of 20 minutes have been reported on the northbound carriageway.

Traffic has been building on the M6 following the crash. (Credit: Highways England)

A diversion route has been put in place in an attempt to ease congestion:

- Exit M6 J31, Tickle Trout

- Take the first roundabout exit, Preston A59

- At the next roundabout take the second exit, Blackpool (A583)

A traffic map of the area. (Credit: AA)

- At the A6 junction turn right, (M6) (M55)

- Follow the A6 north to M55 J1, Broughton.

- Take the first roundabout exit to rejoin the M55, Blackpool.

More to follow...