Shocking near-miss video shows 'oblivious' driver going wrong way on notorious Bispham roundabout

The driver of the Dacia Duster startled motorists when he took the wrong exit and drove towards oncoming traffic at the Bispham Road roundabout on Sunday afternoon (December 12).

Local instructor Jason Eastwood captured the hair-raising moment on his dashcam whilst teaching a learner driver to negotiate the roundabout, which is notorious as a black spot for collisions and near misses.

In the footage, a white Dacia Duster can be seen driving around the roundabout before leaving at the junction used for those heading north for Devonshire Road.

The roundabout has a reputation as a problematic junction among locals due to the number of near misses with drivers confused by its layout.

"See it a lot at this roundabout, but I've never had a car coming straight at me before", said Jason.

"I could tell by his face that he didn’t have a clue he’d done anything wrong. I was flashing my lights at him and he just blanked me.

"It’s hard enough getting a student round it," he quipped, "without having to avoid cars coming at us as well."

Blackpool Council have been approached for comment.

