Devonshire Road is closed from the Red Bank Road roundabout to Munster Avenue whilst emergency services respond to an emergency today (Tuesday, February 22). Pic: Google

The road is currently closed from the Red Bank Road roundabout to Munster Avenue.

Ambulance crews are working at the scene and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Police have not released details at this stage, but have described the incident as an 'emergency'.

A police spokesman said: "We are currently on Devonshire Road dealing with an emergency.

"We have closed the road and are asking people to avoid the area.

"We will update you as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience."

Lancashire Police have been approached for further details.