Serious crash on M55 closes lanes

This was the scene on the M55 this evening after a car ploughed into the central reservation.

The crash happened westbound between junctions one and three of the motorway at around 6.45pm this evening.

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police said there had been no serious injuries.

He said: "We are at the scene of an RTC on the M55 W/B. Thankfully no serious injuries but debris & vehicles across the carriageway for a considerable distance. Lane 1 will be opened imminently to allow vehicles to pass but please bear with us whilst we clear the other lanes."