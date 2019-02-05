Rush hour trains cancelled for Preston, Blackpool, Chorley and Buckshaw Village after incident on railway line

Have your say

Rush hour train journeys from Preston, Blackpool, Chorley and Buckshaw Village are being cancelled this morning after an incident on the railway line.



The cancellations affect services between Preston and Bolton, including Chorley and Buckshaw Parkway.

Train services between Preston and Bolton have been affected after an incident on the line at Lostock.

Blackpool commuters and holidaymakers travelling to Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport are also affected after connecting services at Preston were cancelled.

According to passengers on the 8.32am service from Preston to Manchester Airport service, the disruption is due to a fatality on the line at Lostock.

The disruption to services is expected to last until 11am.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident at Lostock which means no trains can run through Lostock Station.

A spokesman for Northern Rail said: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway between Preston and Bolton, all lines are blocked

"Cancellations and delays to these services are due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway."

Alternative transport and replacement services

Northern Rail have issued the following advice for passengers.

Road Transport has been arranged from Preston to Bolton, leaving Preston at 7.30am.

Road transport has been arranged from Bolton to Preston, leaving Bolton at 8.00am.

Road transport has been arranged from Wigan to Bolton via Westhoughton, Leaving Wigan at 8.00am.

These will be operated by B&N, Ocean, Harris Travel and Tulip Coaches.

Passengers at Bolton can also divert via Blackburn for Preston.

Passengers at Manchester can also divert via Blackburn or Wigan for Preston.

Passengers at Preston can divert via Blackburn or Wigan for Manchester.

Samaritans offer free confidential support to anyone, 24 hours a day, 365 days a week. Phone 116 123