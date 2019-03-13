Rush hour train services delayed in Blackpool and Preston due to faulty barriers at Carleton crossing

Have your say

A faulty barrier at a level crossing in Poulton is causing delays across Lancashire's rail network this morning.



Commuters are being warned that all Blackpool and Preston services will be delayed until around 8.30am.

A fault with the safety barriers at a Carleton crossing in Blackpool Road, Poulton means trains have to run at a reduced speed on all lines.

The affected Blackpool services include trains to Manchester Piccadilly, Manchester Airport, Liverpool Lime Street.

Affected services in Preston include trains to Manchester Piccadilly, Manchester Airport, Blackpool North, York, Edinburgh, Glasgow Central and Colne.

Northern are advising passengers that train services running through stations on the affected route may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.