Road re-opens after earlier closure in Thornton

A road was blocked in Thornton after a two-car crash, say police.

The accident happened at around 8.30am on Tarn Road.

A woman is believed to have received minor injuries to her arm.

A police spokesman said: "The accident has been reported as a minor injury collision involving a brown Honda and an Orange Suzuki Swift.

"A woman in one of the vehicles is reported to have a potential arm injury."

The road re-opened by around 10.30am