Road closed on Blackpool promenade due to traffic collision
The police have closed the A584 in both directions.
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 1:46 pm
Updated
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 1:48 pm
Blackpool Police have closed the A584 on the promenade, close to the golden mile, due to a road traffic collision.
At 10:39 am this morning, Blackpool Police announced the closure on Facebook, and it is yet to be opened up again.
The road has been shut in both directions, and police and paramedics are reported to be on the scene.
Police ask members of the public to avoid the area and consider alternative routes if possible.