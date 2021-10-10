Road closed on Blackpool promenade due to traffic collision

The police have closed the A584 in both directions.

By Aimee Seddon
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 1:46 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th October 2021, 1:48 pm
Blackpool Police are asking people to avoid the area surrounding the A584 on the promenade.

Blackpool Police have closed the A584 on the promenade, close to the golden mile, due to a road traffic collision.

At 10:39 am this morning, Blackpool Police announced the closure on Facebook, and it is yet to be opened up again.

The road has been shut in both directions, and police and paramedics are reported to be on the scene.

Police ask members of the public to avoid the area and consider alternative routes if possible.

