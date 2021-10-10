Road closed on Blackpool promenade due to traffic collision

Blackpool Police are asking people to avoid the area surrounding the A584 on the promenade.

Blackpool Police have closed the A584 on the promenade, close to the golden mile, due to a road traffic collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 10:39 am this morning, Blackpool Police announced the closure on Facebook, and it is yet to be opened up again.

The road has been shut in both directions, and police and paramedics are reported to be on the scene.