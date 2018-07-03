Road closed after 'serious' accident in Catterall

A major road has been closed following a serious accident in Catterall say police.

The accident happened at around 9.45am on Tuesday, July 3 on the Preston Lancaster New Road between Cock Robbin Lane and the A586 - The Avenue.

The road has been closed and police say they expect the road to remain closed for the next few hours.

Two vehicles are believed to have collided in the accident, although police were unable to give any further details at this stage.

A police spokesman said: "We have closed the road while we are dealing with a serious accident.

"The road is expected to be closed for the next few hours."

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.