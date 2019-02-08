Road and rail chaos in Poulton after gale-force winds break railway crossing barrier

Have your say

Strong gales have forced police to close a major road in Poulton.



At around 12.30pm, police were forced to close Blackpool Road at the Carleton Crossing after strong winds damaged one of the barriers.

Network Rail have confirmed that the barrier has been repaired and the crossing is fully operational again.

Police had been forced to close Blackpool Road at the train crossing after gale force winds sent a bin hurtling into a barrier.

The impact caused the barrier to become faulty and all train services were suspended through the crossing.

Police urged people to avoid the area unless absolutely necessary as train services were delayed and diverted.

Blackpool Road has been closed due a collision at Carleton Crossing. Credit: Lancs Road Police

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “The level crossing in Carleton has been damaged after strong winds blew a bin underneath one of the barriers, causing it to become detached.

"Engineers are working with the police to keep the level crossing safe and will open it as soon as possible.

"We thank people for their patience while we get the crossing back up and running.”