A crash on the M55 near Wesham has forced police to close lanes on the eastbound carriageway.

Police were quick on the scene after a collision between two vehicles at around 7.45am.

Highways England are assisting officers with traffic management and lane 1 remains closed between junctions 4 and 3.

