Police shut Common Edge Road after Blackpool woman struck by Tesla outside Shovels pub

A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital after she was struck by a Tesla outside the Shovels pub in Common Edge Road this morning (Friday, January 14).

By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 14th January 2022, 10:03 am
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 11:22 am

The response to the incident is ongoing and the road remains blocked both ways from Squires Gate Lane to School Road.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 8.25am today (January 14) to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a Tesla car.

"The incident happened on Common Edge Road, Blackpool which is currently closed at the junction with Squires Gate.

The scene outside The Shovels pub following a crash in Common Edge Road this morning (Friday, January 14)

"A woman in her 60s has been taken to hospital to be treated for a head injury."

"Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact 101 quoting log number 0247 of today’s date."

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for further details.

Police have closed part of Common Edge Road after a crash outside the Shovels pub this morning (Friday, January 14)
The crash is causing delays with Common Edge Road cordoned off both ways from Squires Gate Lane to School Road. Officers are diverting traffic whilst paramedics work at the scene
