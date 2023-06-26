Data shows that fuel prices have fallen - but where is the cheapest place to fill up on the Fylde coast?

A study by Moneyzine revealed that the North West has seen the fifth quickest fuel price recovery in the UK so far in 2023.

Researchers used UK fuel pricing data to uncover which region had been most successful in recovering their fuel prices.

Lancashire saw an increase of 19.65% in fuel prices in 2022, but the average price dropped this year by 12.24%.

Greater Manchester was most successful in recovering their fuel prices.

Following a 20.02% surge in 2022, the average price of fuel stood at a staggering 181.58ppl.

This has since decreased by a significant 13.23% to 157.67ppl as of May 2023 – the largest decrease in the North West.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up on the Fylde coast as of Tuesday, June 20, 2023:

Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY Petrol - 135.7p/ Diesel - 141.7p (Prices updated 25/06/23)

Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP Petrol - 135.9p/ Diesel - 141.9p (Prices updated 25/06/23)

Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 142.9p (Prices updated 22/06/23)

ASDA, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4PF Petrol - 137.7p/ Diesel - 142.7p (Prices updated 25/06/23)

Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ Petrol - 138.9p/ Diesel - 142.9p (Prices updated 21/06/23)

Applegreen Lytham, Preston Road, FY8 5AT Petrol - 139.8p/ Diesel - 145.8p (Prices updated 23/06/23)

Esso, Devonshire Rd, Blackpool, FY3 8BQ Petrol - 139.9p/ Diesel - 143.9p (Prices updated 21/06/23)