Petrol and diesel prices near me: The cheapest filling stations for fuel in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde

Data shows that fuel prices have fallen - but where is the cheapest place to fill up on the Fylde coast?
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 14:03 BST

A study by Moneyzine revealed that the North West has seen the fifth quickest fuel price recovery in the UK so far in 2023.

Researchers used UK fuel pricing data to uncover which region had been most successful in recovering their fuel prices.

Lancashire saw an increase of 19.65% in fuel prices in 2022, but the average price dropped this year by 12.24%.

Greater Manchester was most successful in recovering their fuel prices.

Following a 20.02% surge in 2022, the average price of fuel stood at a staggering 181.58ppl.

This has since decreased by a significant 13.23% to 157.67ppl as of May 2023 – the largest decrease in the North West.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up on the Fylde coast as of Tuesday, June 20, 2023:

1. The cheapest filling stations for fuel in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde

Petrol - 135.7p/ Diesel - 141.7p (Prices updated 25/06/23)

2. Morrisons, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY

Petrol - 135.9p/ Diesel - 141.9p (Prices updated 25/06/23)

3. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 142.9p (Prices updated 22/06/23)

4. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

Petrol - 137.7p/ Diesel - 142.7p (Prices updated 25/06/23)

5. ASDA, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4PF

Petrol - 138.9p/ Diesel - 142.9p (Prices updated 21/06/23)

6. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Petrol - 139.8p/ Diesel - 145.8p (Prices updated 23/06/23)

7. Applegreen Lytham, Preston Road, FY8 5AT

Petrol - 139.9p/ Diesel - 143.9p (Prices updated 21/06/23)

8. Esso, Devonshire Rd, Blackpool, FY3 8BQ

