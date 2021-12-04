Person cut out of vehicle after car involved in 'collision with fallen tree' in Blackpool

A person had to be rescued from their vehicle before being rushed to hospital following a collision "involving a fallen tree" in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 8:09 pm

A car was "involved in a collision with a fallen tree" at the junction of East Park Drive and Weymouth Road at around 4.05pm today (December 4).

Three fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore and Bispham as well as the urban search and rescue team from Chorley rushed to the scene.

Firefighters used cutting and stabilising equipment to extricate one casualty from the vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

They were taken to hospital for treatment, according to the fire service.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Read More

Read More
Thornton house fire believed to have been 'started deliberately'

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.

A car was involved in a collision with a fallen tree at the junction of East Park Drive and Weymouth Road
BlackpoolBisphamChorley