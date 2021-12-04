Person cut out of vehicle after car involved in 'collision with fallen tree' in Blackpool

A car was "involved in a collision with a fallen tree" at the junction of East Park Drive and Weymouth Road at around 4.05pm today (December 4).

Three fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore and Bispham as well as the urban search and rescue team from Chorley rushed to the scene.

Firefighters used cutting and stabilising equipment to extricate one casualty from the vehicle.

They were taken to hospital for treatment, according to the fire service.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

