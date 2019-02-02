Pedestrians badly hurt in crash that closed Fylde coast road for six hours

Have your say

A Fylde coast road was closed for six hours overnight as police dealt with a serious crash in which several pedestrians were injured.

Station Road in Fleetwood was closed overnight after the crash, which involved two cars.

Police said that several pedestrians were also hurt in the crash, which happened at around 9pm on Saturday.

Crash scene investigators were called to the area and worked overnight until the road was reopened at around 3am.

Fleetwood's area policing team posted on social media: "Station Road has been closed and it is likely it will remain closed for several hours while collision investigators attend.

"We are asking people to avoid the area if possible."