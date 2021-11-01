Pedestrian suffers 'serious head injury' after being hit by car in Blackpool town centre

Emergency services were called to reports a pedestrian had been struck by a car in Caunce Street shortly before 5pm on Friday (October 29).

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The junction of Caunce Street and Grosvenor Street was taped off as officers dealt with the incident.

A man was hospitalised with "serious injuries" after he was hit by a car in Caunce Street, Blackpool (Credit: Google)

No arrests were reported by police.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.