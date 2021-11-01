Pedestrian suffers 'serious head injury' after being hit by car in Blackpool town centre
A man was rushed to hospital with "serious injuries" after he was hit by a car in Blackpool town centre.
Emergency services were called to reports a pedestrian had been struck by a car in Caunce Street shortly before 5pm on Friday (October 29).
The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to hospital for treatment.
The junction of Caunce Street and Grosvenor Street was taped off as officers dealt with the incident.
No arrests were reported by police.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
