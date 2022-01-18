Pedestrian knocked down outside Ashton Gardens in St Annes

A man was knocked down outside Ashton Gardens in St Annes last night (Monday, January 17).

By Matthew Calderbank
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 9:33 am
Updated Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 9:49 am

Clifton Drive North was shut by police after the collision at around 5.30pm, with traffic diverted along North Promenade whilst ambulance crews worked at the scene.

The casualty, an elderly man, had been crossing the road when he was struck by a car outside the entrance to the park.

His injuries were minor and ambulance crews were not called to the scene.

Clifton Drive North in St Annes was shut after a man was knocked down by a car outside Ashton Gardens at around 5.30pm last night (Monday, January 17). Pic: Google

"Doesn’t look like we were required. Fortunately minor injuries only," said North West Ambulance Service.

Lancashire Police said the driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

It was one of two collisions in the area yesterday evening, with police attending a two-car crash outside Lytham St Annes High School.

Officers closed Albany Road and traffic was diverted whilst the vehicles were recovered from the road.

You can find our full report on the crash here.

