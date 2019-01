Have your say

There are significant delays in Blackpool this afternoon due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Lancashire Police were called to West Park Drive at 4.45pm after reports of an incident involving five cars.

A police spokesman said that the incident is "damage only" with no significant injuries.

They added that police attended the scene to help direct traffic while the incident is dealt with.

Delays are ongoing.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.