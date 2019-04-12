One dead after microlight crash at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport

Have your say

A person has been confirmed dead after a fiery microlight crash at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport.

The person, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Merseyside Police said.

Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport

The aircraft crashed on the Open Championship golf course at around 7pm on Thursday.

Emergency services rushed the scene and screens were erected around the crash site.

The force said: "We can confirm following a microlight aircraft crash at the RoyalBirkdale Golf Course a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are still establishing the facts and the identity of the person and enquiries are ongoing."

Footage from the Liverpool Echo news site showed at least four police cars and two fire engines at the scene.

Merseyside Police said at the time: "Merseyside Fire and Rescue are at the scene extinguishing the fire caused when the aircraft hit the ground.

"Ambulance crew are also in attendance.

"Road closures are in place on the Coastal Road including Shore Road and Weld Road, and we advise motorists to avoid the area."

Royal Birkdale is one of 14 venues around the country that host the world-famous Open Championship golf tournament.

Established in 1889, the club last held the Open in 2017.