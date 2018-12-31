Motorists warned to expect disruption as major St Annes road set to close NEXT WEEK for four months

A major road in St Annes will be closed for more than four months from early next month.

Residents and drivers have been warned to expect major disruption and inconvenience when Highbury Road bridge in St Annes shuts from 7am on Monday, January 7.

Highbury Road bridge in St Annes

It will be off limits to all vehicles until Friday, May 10 as the work is carried out as part of Network Rail’s Great North Rail Project.

The essential renewal work to the railway bridge will include the temporary diversion of utility pipes and cables over the bridge, the removal and replacement of the bridge deck and then the reinstatement of utilities before the road is resurfaced.

Network Rail, who have carried out similar work recently on Squires Gate and Harrowside bridges close by over the Blackpool boundary, say the work to replace the bridge will take place during a combination of day and night time shifts.

A road diversion will be in operation. Access for pedestrians and cyclists will remain open.

Kathryn Berry, scheme project manager for Network Rail, said: “This essential refurbishment forms part of our Great North Rail Project and will ensure that Highbury Road Bridge will remain safe and viable for years to come.

“We are working closely with Fylde Council and other partners to ensure disruption to the community is kept to a minimum and this renewal work is completed in as short a time-frame as possible.

“We would like to thank residents and road users in advance for their patience while we complete this essential work.”