Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Fleetwood

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following an accident which has partially blocked a road in Fleetwood.

Police were called shortly before 10.30am to the accident which involved a red Yamaha scooter and a blue Nissan Micra.

A police spokesman said: "We received reports of a minor injury collision this morning.

"The motorcyclist was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with a suspected leg injury."

Fleetwood Road has been closed in both directions at Rossall Lane and diversions are in place.

The number 14 bus has been diverted via Amounderness Way and Bourne Way.

More follows