Rail union RMT has confirmed further strikes on Northern in the row over driver only operation on trains.

All Arriva Rail North conductors and train drivers have been asked not to turn up for work today or next Saturday.

More Northern train strikes on the way

In addition, industrial action will also take place on October 27 and November 3 and 10.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “RMT continues to make every effort to get serious and meaningful talks going with Northern but the company are not interested and would prefer to continue to bury their heads in the sand regardless of the impact on the travelling public.

“Northern Rail want to run nearly half a million trains a year without a safety critical guard on board in a move that would wreck both safety and access to services and they should listen to their front-line staff and pull back from that plan immediately.

“We thank the public for their support and understanding throughout this dispute over rail safety and access and the union remains ready for genuine and serious talks.”