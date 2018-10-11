More delays in South Shore as roads need to be resurfaced

Motorists in South Shore look set to face more disruption to enable contractors to relay a section of new road surfacing, a councillor for the area has warned.

Coun Jason Roberts, who represents Stanley ward, said stretches of Midgeland Road and Highfield Road need to be resurfaced again.

Work has already been carried out to restore the roads by contractor Bentleys on behalf of United Utilities, which dug parts of the carriageway up to replace sewers.

But Coun Roberts, inset, said a stretch of Midgeland Road near the junction with Progress Way, and a section of Highfield Road at the junction with Walkers Hill, needs resurfacing again.

He said the road surface had risen up in these areas and efforts to plane it back down had failed.

Coun Roberts added: “This means some more disruption but it is necessary to make sure we have a good road surface.

“If the work is not done properly, the road surface will break up again in three or four years time.”

The work should be completed by the end of November, he said. United Utilities has invested £35m on a major upgrade of the waterworks, with new sewers in South Shore and a new pumping station on land off Midgeland Road.