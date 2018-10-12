Have your say

Train operator Northern is warning customer to expect major disruption to services to and from Manchester due to a signalling system fault near to Deansgate station.

The disruption, which is expected until 9am today is impacting routes north of the city to Bolton, Wigan, Preston and Blackpool.

Major train disruption across the North West due to signalling fault

Commuters have been warned that train services running through the station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

Network rail staff are currently working to resolve the issue.

The services affected are as follows:

Blackpool North – Manchester Airport services will terminate at Preston

Manchester Airport – Blackpool North services will start at Preston

Liverpool Lime Street – Crewe services will divert and terminate at Manchester Victoria with a Manchester Piccadilly – Crewe service operating via Styal

Crewe – Liverpool Lime Street services will terminate at Piccadilly. A Manchester Victoria – Liverpool service will run

Wigan NW – Alderley Edge and return services are suspended with the exception of peak trains

This latest disruption comes ahead of strike action set to take place on Saturday, October 13, 2018

During the strikes there will be a reduced timetable with only a few trains running before 9am and after 6pm.