Major disruption as trains cancelled and delayed due to broken rail track

If you are travelling by rail today, be aware of problems travelling across the region for the entire day.

Issues with a broken rail at Manchester Piccadilly mean that many trains have been cancelled.

That includes trains to and from Preston, Blackpool and Wigan North Western to main Manchester railways stations and Manchester Airport.

Transpennine Express services to Leeds are also affected by delays.

Rail company Northern says that services will be cancelled or severely delayed for the rest of the day.

A statement said: "Due to a broken rail at Manchester Piccadilly fewer trains are able to run."

How does it affect your service:

Train services running to and from this station will be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

The following train services will be affected:

• Blackpool North - Manchester Airport in both directions - cancelled

• Liverpool Lime St - Manchester Airport in both directions - cancelled

• Wigan North Western - Alderley Edge in both directions - cancelled

Ticket acceptance has been agreed on Metrolink between Manchester Airport and Manchester Piccadilly and also on Transpennine Express services.

An hourly rail replacement bus service will operate along side the reduced train service between Manchester Airport and Manchester Piccadilly in both directions. These will be operated by Ocean Travel and Atlantic.

The company also advises people to check before travelling by going online at visitnorthernrailway.co.uk/stations and select the station you are travelling from or tweet us @northernassist

If you've been delayed by 30 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay