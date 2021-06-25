M6 temporarily closed in both directions after 'serious' crash near Bamber Bridge

Two lanes were closed on the M6 southbound between junctions 30 (Blacow Bridge Interchange) and 29 (Bamber Bridge Interchange) at around 3.40pm.

Traffic officers are currently at the scene and paramedics and recovery are currently on their way to assist.

All traffic was temporarily stopped at approximately 4.05pm to allow the air ambulance to land.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called around 3.40pm today to a report of a collision on the M6.

"An Audi car had overturned close to Junction 30.

"An Air Ambulance has attended and the carriageway has been closed in both directions."

Heavy traffic has been building in the area, with motorists reporting bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Two lanes were closed on the M6 southbound between junctions 30 and 29. (Credit: AA)

"There are delays of up to 45 minutes on the approach to this collision on the M6 southbound near Preston," a spokesman for Highways England said.

"Traffic is queueing for approx. 7 miles back to J32 for the M55.

"Customers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys or seek an alternative route if possible."

More to follow...

Heavy traffic has been building in the area following the collision. (Credit: Highways England)

The scene on the M6 at junction 30 (Blacow Bridge Interchange). (Credit: Highways England)