M6 reopened after car catches on fire near Galgate junction 33
The M6 has been reopened following an earlier car fire which closed one lane on the busy motorway.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 4:04 pm
Updated
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 4:06 pm
The caught fire on the hard shoulder of the M6 southbound near junction 33.
Two fire engines from Preston and Fulwood rushed to the scene on the southbound carriageway at around 2.05pm today (September 16).
One lane was closed while crews extinguished a car that had caught fire on the hard shoulder near junction 33 (Hampson Green Interchange).
Firefighters equipped with one breathing apparatus used two hose reels to douse the flames.
Updating motorists, a spokesman for National Highways said: "The lane has now been re-opened and all lanes are running freely."