The northbound carriageway in Cheshire is closed between J20 (Lymm) and J21 (Warrington) after a serious crash overnight.

Police are at the scene leading the incident response, whilst paramedics attended to casualties after the crash at around 1am.

Traffic caught within the closure was turned around in the early hours and the section of motorway has remained closed overnight whilst investigation work takes place.

The northbound closure is expected to remain in place through morning rush hour.

Details on casualties has not been confirmed at this stage.

Diversion route

Follow the route marked with a hollow diamond symbol on road signs:

The M6 northbound in Cheshire was closed between J20 and J21 after a serious crash on Tuesday morning (November 15)

- Exit M6 at J20 and follow the slip-road to the Lymm Interchange roundabout

- At the roundabout take the first exit to the A50 Knutsford Lane

- Remain on the A50 over the junction with the A56

- At the junction with the A5061 turn right to remain on the A50

- Continue to the junction with the A57 Manchester Road and turn right

- Follow the A57 Manchester Road to the M6 J21

- Take the third exit from the junction roundabout to re-join the M6 northbound

M56 drivers

Those driving on the M56 westbound travelling towards the M6 northbound should continue to J10, exit and circulate the roundabout to re-join the M56 eastbound.

You can then exit at J9 on to the link road to J20 of the M6 at Lymm Interchange and follow the above diversion route.

