M55 diversions in place after 19-year-old pedestrian is struck by lorry

The motorway was closed both ways from junction 1 (Preston, A6 Garstang Road) to junction 3 (Kirkham, A585 Fleetwood Road) after the crash at around 9.45am.

The air ambulance was called to the scene and a 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an RTC involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the motorway at 9.30am.

"A 19-year-old male was taken to hospital with serious injuries."

Police have reopened the eastbound carriageway but the westbound remains closed for further investigation work.

A spokesman for force said: "We were called at 9.30am today (February 10) to reports of a single vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway of the M55 at Junction 3 (Kirkham).

"A short time later there was then reports of a second collision on the westbound carriageway involving a van and a pedestrian.

"A man has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening. Nobody has been arrested.

"The M55 is closed in both directions at Junction 3.

"Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0346 of February 10, 2022."

Congestion on the westbound carriageway is back to the M6 in Preston at Broughton Interchange.

A spokesman for National Highways added: "The M55 is closed in both directions between Junction 1 (Preston) and Junction 3 (Kirkham) due to a collision.

"Lancashire Police lead the response to the ongoing incident and have closed the carriageway to allow them to work at scene.

"National Highways have resources in attendance to assist with traffic management."

DIVERSIONS

Eastbound - Follow the hollow square symbol

- Exit M55 eastbound at J3 Take 3rd exit, A585 towards Kirkham

- At the A585/A583 roundabout take 1st exit onto A583 eastbound towards Preston

- At A583/A5085 junction, take A5085 towards city centre At junction of A5085/A6 turn left onto A6 northbound

- At J1 take 3rd exit onto M55 eastbound

Westbound - Follow the Solid circle symbol

- Exit M55 westbound at J1 Take 1st exit , A6 southbound At the A6/A5085 junction turn right onto A5085 westbound

- At A5085/A583 junction, take A583 west towards Kirkham

- Take 3rd exit at A583/A585 roundabout and follow the A585 north

- At J3 take 1st exit onto M55 westbound