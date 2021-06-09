M55 closed in both directions due to 'police incident' near Preston

The M55 was closed between junctions 1 (Broughton Roundabout) and 3 (Wesham Interchange) at approximately 6.20pm.

Traffic officers and Lancashire Road Police have been called to the scene.

The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed by police, but motorists have been advised to avoid the area due to heavy traffic.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Due to an ongoing police incident, the M55 is closed from J1-J3 in both directions.

"As traffic is heavily building up, we are urging people to avoid travelling in the area and find an alternative route if possible."

The carriageway has been described as being at a "complete standstill" by witnesses.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The M55 in both directions between J1 (Preston, Garstang) and J3 (Wesham Interchange, Kirkham, Fleetwood A585) is in the process of being CLOSED due to a police incident."

More to follow..

