Live blog as two separate lane closures on the motorways in Lancashire are causing delays
There is a lane closure both at Junction 9 of the M61 (the Clayton Brook Interchange) and Junction 34 of the M6 (Lancaster).
Follow our blog for updates.
Delays along all road leading to the motorway
All the roads leading up to the lane closure on Junction 9 of the M61 (Clayton Brook Interchange) have slow traffic and delays.
Traffic building up on junction 9 of the M61
M6 update
At 7:00am, a police spokesperson confirmed the closure was due to an overturned vehicle which was still awaiting recovery and so the lane was still closed.
M6 closure in Lancaster
Reporting on a seperate incident on the M6 northbound in Lancaster, Lancashire Police tweeted at 3:41am: “There is currently a closure Lane 1 of the exit slip road at Junction 34. Our colleagues at National Highways are currently managing this closure they will provide further updates when they can.”
M61 lane closure
At 9:05pm last night (Wednesday, December 6), National Highways North West warned of delays on the M61 due to a lane closure at the Clayton Brook Interchange which is due to last more than 24 hours.
Two separate closures on motorways in Lancashire this morning (Thursday, December 7) are expected to cause long delays.
