We all detest it – but none of us own up to doing it.

Middle lane motorway hogging is a great bugbear of many road users.

Lane hogging is a habit that can cause accidents: Your views on other drivers on the motorway

Drive down the M55 at any point of the day or night and you will see someone casually gliding along in the middle lane seemingly allergic to the left hand lane.

Lancashire Roads Police issued a video of a recent incident as an example to other drivers of how not to stop on a motorway on being pulling over.

The video shows the driver initially moving into the outside lane before moving over to the inside lane, and slowing right down before coming to a stop on the hard shoulder.

In a Tweet Lancashire Roads Police said: “Please take a moment to learn how NOT to stop on the motorway when requested to do so by police.

“Fortunately the drivers behind held back to a safe distance allowing this incident to come to a safe conclusion! M55 Blackpool.”

Here’s your views

I spend most of my working week on Britain’s motorways and it royally browns me off that people don’t have the ability to switch lanes.

I sit most of the time in the outside lane as I won’t undercut.

If drivers moved over as soon as they got past the vehicle they were overtaking everyone would be a lot safer and the roads would run a lot smoother.

I’m glad the driver got pulled, well done police officers.

Sharon Riley

About time too.

Even worse are the clowns driving along at 50-60mph tops.

Does my head in because I’m a trucker and we can’t legally use the fast lane.

Same goes for the coach drivers, must be aggravating for them also.

RH James

I mean it’s not exactly rammed on there at the time of the “hogging” was it really relevant and necessary at this time?

Is it not more meaningful to do this on a busier occasion? And more of a lesson?

Sarah Fleming

Perfect time to pull them over and re-educate them.

If they do it when the motorway is empty you can guarantee they’ll be doing it when it’s busy

Joe Codling

What is laughable is the driver pulled into lane three. Did they then expect to be undertaken?

Irrespective of how busy the road is it is a habit that can and does cause accidents.

Barry Davies

It is not only annoying it is downright dangerous as it causes drivers to undercut which potentially leads to accidents.

Motorways are dangerous enough without people driving along seeming to be oblivious to all around them.

Judith Rigg

I hit M55 about 7:30pm most days and in most cases inside lane is pretty clear and mostly unused by the traffic.

Natalie Peters

I have a trailer on my car sometimes and can’t use the fast lane.

I hate people hogging the middle lane.

Ian Dibdin

Good, too many people don’t understand basic Highway Code.

The middle lane is not for dawdling at 60 mph, it is for overtaking only.

Christian Cox

Once got a taxi to Blackpool from Preston late on, the driver drove the full length of the M55 in the middle.

lane, there were hardly any other vehicles around.

Simon Dearnley

They need to worry about people like these and less about speeding.

Lane hogging is dangerous.

Stuart Bell

Plenty do it drives me insane!

Kelly Batley

What is the law?

When driving along a three-lane motorway, rule 264 of the Highway Code states: “You should always drive in the left-hand lane when the road ahead is clear.

“If you are overtaking a number of slow-moving vehicles, you should return to the left-hand lane as soon as you are safely past.

“Middle-lane hogging is when vehicles remain in the middle lane longer than necessary, even when there aren’t any vehicles in the inside lane to overtake.”

It is an offence, although it comes under ‘careless driving’, along with tailgating, accidentally running a red light and even being distracted by eating or drinking.

New laws introduced in 2013 give police officers the power to hand out on-the-spot fines of £100 and three penalty points, meaning failing to keep left on the motorway could hit you in the pocket.