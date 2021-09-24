Lancashire mobile speed cameras: These are the Lancashire enforcement vehicles locations in Preston, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster this September
September's mobile speed camera locations have been revealed by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership.
In Lancashire 55 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 48 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during September, as well as three fixed locations and four motorways.
Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.
Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M61, M55, M65.
A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.
"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."
Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during September:
Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:
A584 Preston New Rd, Freckleton
A6 Main Rd, nr Orchard Close, Slyne
A683 Melling, nr Lodge Lane, Melling
A683 Melling Rd / Main St / Lancaster Rd, nr Monteagle Drive, Hornby
A683 Hornby Rd / Lancaster Rd, nr Brookhouse Rd< Caton
A589 Broadway, Morecambe
A589 Marine Rd East, Morecambe
A589 Middleton Way, from Heysham Rd to Middleton Rd, Heysham
B5273 Oxcliffe Rd, Heysham
B6254 Arkholme, nr Arkholme Primary School< Arkholme
A585 Amounderness Way
A588 Lancaster Rd Pilling, nr to Taylors Lane, Pilling
A49 Wigan Road Euxton
A581 Dawbers Lane Euxton
A581 Croston Road Croston
B5251 New Road / Coppull Road, Coppull
A59 Longton By Pass, Hutton
B6258 Chorley Road Walton-Le-Dale
Preston New Road Samlesbury
A59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane, Rufford
Ribbleton Ave/Longridge Rd, Ribbleton
Longridge Rd, before motorway bridge
A678 Burnley Road, Altham
A680 Manchester Road, Accrington
A671 Whalley Road, Padiham
A671 Burnley Road, Padiham
A646 Rossendale Road, nr Cog Lane, Burnley
A671 Padiham Road, Burnley
A56 Colne Road, Earby
A56 Colne Road, Sough
A56 Burnley Road, Colne
A587 East Park Drive, nr Woodside Dr, Blackpool
A587 Fleetwood Road, Blackpool
Hardhorn Rd, Poulton
Blackburn Road, Edgworth
Lancashire RoadWatch Speed Management
B5377 Park Lane, Preesall
Halton Rd, Halton Lancaster
A675 Hoghton Lane Higher Walton
Fox Lane Leyland
Chorley Lane Charnock Richard
Chancery Road Astley Village
Rawlinson Lane Heath Charnock
Whittingham Lane, Whittingham
Catforth Road , Catforth
Blackamoor Road, Guide, Blackburn
Fixed mobile speed camera locations:
A586 Garstang Rd East, Poulton
Fishergate Hill, Preston
Motorways:
M6
M61
M55
M65