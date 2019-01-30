Lancashire Live Wednesday, January 30, 2019: Travel updates as snow and crashes cause major disruption Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow our live blog on your journey home as travel chaos hits the north west after a day of snow and freezing temperatures. Press F5 or refresh to update. Traffic on the M55 this evening M55 closed eastbound following multi-vehicle pile-up Two lanes to be closed overnight and long delays reported on M6 after fuel spillage