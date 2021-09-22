B5117 Oxford Road Manchester

Oxford Road both ways closed due to burst water main between Booth Street East and Dover Street.

Lloyd Street North Manchester

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lloyd Street North both ways closed due to burst water main between Burlington Street and Denmark Road. Relating to the closures of Oxford Road and Dover Street.

M60 Greater Manchester

Very slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise at J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley). Congestion to Birch Services before J18 (Simister Islands) in patches.

A57 Regent Road Manchester

These are today's traffic updates from across Lancashire and the North West

Very slow traffic on A57 Regent Road inbound at A6042 Trinity Way.

A34 Brook Street Manchester

Slow traffic on A34 Brook Street both ways from A6010 Dickenson Road to A57(M) Mancunian Way. Congestion partly due to people diverting away from the closures of Oxford Road and Lloyd Street North.

M61 Greater Manchester

Very slow traffic on M61 Southbound at J1 M60 J15 (Swinton Interchange).

A575 Walkden Road Worsley

Very slow traffic on A575 Walkden Road Southbound at M60 J13 (Worsley).

A56 Chester Road Manchester

Very slow traffic on A56 Chester Road inbound from A5063 Trafford Road (White City Circle) to A57(M) Mancunian Way Chester Road Roundabout.

M62 Merseyside

Very slow traffic on M62 Westbound at A5080 Bowring Park Road (The Rocket).

M58 Merseyside

Very slow traffic on M58 Westbound at A59 (Switch Island).

M58 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M58 Eastbound at M6 J26 (Orrell Interchange).

B5239 Bolton Road Aspull

Slow traffic on B5239 Bolton Road Eastbound from B5238 Wigan Road to Hall Lane (St Elizabeth Church).

B5238 Scot Lane Blackrod

Very slow traffic on B5238 Scot Lane at B5408 Manchester Road.

A673 St George's Road Bolton

Slow traffic on A673 St George's Road Eastbound at B6226 Chorley Old Road.

M60 Greater Manchester

Very slow traffic on M60 clockwise at J24 A57 (Denton Island).

Dover Street Manchester

Dover Street both ways closed due to burst water main between A34 Upper Brook Street and B5117 Oxford Road. Diversion: Via Oxford Road, Booth Street and Denmark Street

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.