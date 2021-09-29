M65 Lancashire

M65 Eastbound closed, slow traffic due to overturned car from J10 A671 Cavalry Way (Burnley / Padiham) to J12 A682 Churchill Close (Brierfield). The accident has occurred just after J11 around 02:00 - read more.

M60 Greater Manchester

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to broken down vehicle on M60 anticlockwise at J16 A666 Manchester Road (Pendlebury). Lanes one and two (Of four) are closed.

M6 Lancashire

No fuel available at the diesel pumps on M6 Southbound at Charnock Richard Services. Located between J28 (Leyland) and J27 (Standish). Next available services is Lymm Services at J20.

M61 Greater Manchester

These are today's traffic updates from across Lancashire and the North West

Queueing traffic on M61 from J4 A6 Watergate Lane (Farnworth) to J1 M60 (Swinton Interchange). Travel time is around 20 minutes.

A6068 Padiham

Queueing traffic due to the problems on the M65 on A6068 Northbound from M65 J8 (Accrington) to A678 Blackburn Road. The M65 Eastbound is closed from J10 to J12.

A57 Regent Road Salford

Slow traffic on A57 Regent Road Eastbound before A5066 Oldfield Road (Sainsbury's). Congestion to the M602. Travel time is around 10 minutes.

M60 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J15 M61 (Swinton Interchange) to J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley).

A572 Leigh Road Worsley

Heavy traffic on A572 Leigh Road Eastbound before M60 J13 (Worsley).

M60 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M60 clockwise at J24 A57 (Denton Island).

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.