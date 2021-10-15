A6010 Wilbraham Road Fallowfield, Manchester

A6010 Wilbraham Road both ways closed, heavy traffic due to accident investigation work between Elsmore Road and Bethnall Drive (St Kentigern's Primary School). The road has been shut since around 02:00 following a serious accident, affecting traffic heading between Stretford and Longsight.

M6 Lancashire

One lane closed due to earlier lorry fire on M6 Northbound from J34 A683 (Lancaster) to J35 A601(M) Carnforth. Traffic is coping well. Lane one (Of three) is still being signed as closed after traffic was held around 07:00.

M60 Greater Manchester

Heavy traffic due to Low sun glare on M60 clockwise from J19 A576 Middleton Road (Heaton Park Three Arrows Roundabout) to J20 A664 Manchester New Road (Higher Blackley).

A560 Stockport Road Cheadle

A560 Stockport Road Eastbound closed, queueing traffic due to accident from B5095 Manchester Road (The George and Dragon Pub) to Oak Road. Affecting traffic heading towards Stockport.

B5178 Childwall Valley Road Belle Vale, Liverpool

Heavy traffic on B5178 Childwall Valley Road near the Shell Garage. In the roadworks area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

A627 Chadderton Way Oldham

Queueing traffic on A627 Chadderton Way at A663 Broadway (Elk Mill Roundabout). Congestion to the M62 causing delays along the A627(M). In the roadworks area. On the roundabout.

A572 Leigh Road Worsley

Slow traffic on A572 Leigh Road Eastbound before M60 J13 (Worsley).

M60 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J15 M61 (Swinton Interchange) to J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley).

A565 Derby Road Bootle

Slow traffic on A565 Derby Road Southbound at A5058 Millers Bridge.

M58 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M58 Eastbound before M6 J26 (Orrell Interchange).

M65 Lancashire

Slow traffic on M65 Eastbound from J2 M61 (Clayton Brook) to J3 A674 Chorley Road (Blackburn West / Wheelton / Walton).

M62 Merseyside

Slow traffic on M62 Westbound from J5 A5080 Roby Road (Huyton) to J4 (The Rocket).

A680 Whalley Road Clayton Le Moors

Slow traffic on A680 Whalley Road Southbound from Lancaster Drive to Duke Street.

M61 Greater Manchester

Traffic returned to normal on M61 Southbound from J3 (Kearsley Spur) to J1 M60 (Swinton Interchange).

A585 Amounderness Way Thornton

Slow traffic on A585 Amounderness Way Eastbound from the Norcross Roundabout.

A57 Regent Road Salford

Slow traffic on A57 Regent Road Eastbound before A5066 Oldfield Road (Sainsbury's).

A677 Preston New Road Blackburn

Slow traffic on A677 Preston New Road both ways around Revidge Road.

M60 Greater Manchester

Traffic returned to normal on M60 clockwise from J15 M61 (Swinton Interchange) to J17 A56 Bury New Road (Prestwich / Whitefield).

M60 Greater Manchester

Traffic returned to normal on M60 clockwise at J24 A57 (Denton Island).

