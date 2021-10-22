A635 Ashton Old Road Openshaw, Manchester

Traffic returned to normal, earlier accident on A635 Ashton Old Road both ways from Cheeryble Street to Burman Street. Was affecting traffic between the city centre and M60 J23 (Snipe Interchange / Ashton Under Lyne).

Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J18 M62 M66 (Simister Island) to J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley). Travel time is around 15 minutes.

A57 Regent Road Salford

Slow traffic on A57 Regent Road inbound before A5066 Oldfield Road (Sainsbury's).

This is the latest from the region's roads.

Slow traffic on M60 clockwise around J24 A57 (Denton Island).

Slow traffic on M61 Southbound from J3 (Kearsley Spur) to J1 M60 (Swinton Interchange).

