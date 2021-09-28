B5187 Long Lane Liverpool

Long Lane partially blocked due to accident near the Archbishop Beck School. Traffic is coping well.

M61 Greater Manchester

Heavy traffic on M61 Southbound from J4 A6 Watergate Lane (Farnworth) to J1 M60 (Swinton Interchange). Travel time is around 15 minutes.

M60 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J17 A56 Bury New Road (Prestwich / Whitefield) to J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley). Travel time is around 15 minutes.

A5058 Queens Drive Liverpool

These are today's traffic updates from across Lancashire and the North West

Slow traffic on A5058 Queens Drive both ways at A562 Menlove Avenue (The Maze). In the roadworks area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

M6 Merseyside

Slow traffic on M6 Southbound at J22 A49 Winwick Link Road (Newton Le Willows). In the roadworks area.

A572 Leigh Road Worsley

Heavy traffic on A572 Leigh Road Eastbound before M60 J13 (Worsley).

A57 Regent Road Salford

Slow traffic on A57 Regent Road Eastbound before A5066 Oldfield Road (Sainsbury's).

M60 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise at J15 M61 (Swinton Interchange).

