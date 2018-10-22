Key Blackpool road to be closed for three weeks

A major Blackpool road will be closed for three weeks due to an inspection.

The road structure inspection, on Yeadon Way, is scheduled to start on November 12.

Drivers will be diverted along Progress Way, Squires Gate Lane, Lytham Road and Waterloo Road. Diversion signs will be in place.

Maintenance work will be carried out including drainage work, cutting back overgrown vegetation, and street lighting upgrades.

Any future necessary roadworks will take place in November 2019.

Councillor Fred Jackson, Blackpool Council cabinet member for highways, said: “It is essential that this work is undertaken so that we can maintain all our bridges now and into the future.

“The results of this inspection will inform the work that needs to be carried out.

“We know any closure of a road causes disruption and we appreciate everyone’s patience. We will ensure that we let residents and businesses know about the November 2019 works as soon as the programme has been agreed.”

In 2015, a £3.6m work programme was completed on Yeadon Way to replace the section between St Anne’s Road and Hawes Side Lane. At the time, the council pledged to continue to seek funding to carry out further necessary works.