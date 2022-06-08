Mobile speed camera locations have been revealed by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership for June

In Lancashire 34 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 31 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during June, as well as three motorways.
Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.
Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M55, and M65.
A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.
"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."
Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during June:
Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:
A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley
A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (50mph), Rawtenstall
A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40mph), Rawtenstall
B6241 Tom Benson Way (40 Mph), Preston
A584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Blackpool Rd Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton
A680 Blackburn Road (30mph), Acre/Haslingden
A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton
A671 Padiham Road (30mph), Burnley
A5147 New Street (30mph), Halsall
A570 Rainford Road (60mph), Bickerstaff
B6254, Arkholme, Nr Arkholme Primary School (30mph), Arkholme
A584 Preston New Rd From Lytham Rd To Clifton Business Park Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton
A570 Southport Road (30mph), Ormskirk
A59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane (30mph), Rufford
A59, Clitheroe By-Pass (60mpn), Chatburn
B6243 Clitheroe Road (30mph), Knowle Green (Mobile)
A683, Melling, Nr Lodge Lane (30mph), Melling
A59 Main Street (30mph), Gisburn
A5085 Blackpool Rd, From A5072 Tulketh Rd To A6 Garstang Rd (30mph), Preston (Mobile)
A683, Lancaster/Morecambe By-Pass, From Mellishaw Lane To Moss Rd (60mph), Heysham Mobile)
Speed Management:
A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston
Channel Way, Ashton On Ribble (30mph)
North Park Drive (30mph), Blackpool
A584, Promenade / Fleetwood Road (30mph), Blackpool
B5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), Chorley
Clifton Drive (30mph), Blackpool
A583 Blackpool Road, Near To Lea Gate (Temporary 30mph),
Lindle Lane, Hutton (30mph)
West / Central Beach, Nr Lowther Tr(30mph), Lytham
Blacksnape Road, Nr Playing Fields (30mph), Blacksnape
Inner Promenade (30mph), St Annes
Motorways:
M6 (national speed limit)M55 (national speed limit)M65 (national speed limit)