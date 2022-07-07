Mobile speed camera locations have been revealed by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership for July

In Lancashire 37 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 34 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during July, as well as three motorways.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M65, M55, and M6.

Mobile speed camera locations have been revealed for July

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during July:

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (50mph), Rawtenstall.

A680 Blackburn Road (30mph), Haslingden.

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40mph), Rawtenstall

A683 Lancaster – Morecambe By-Pass (NSL) Heysham

A678 Blackburn Road, nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton

Southport Road (30mph) Ormskirk

A585 Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West to Eros Roundabout (40mph) Cleveleys

A5147 New Street (30mph) Halsall

A577 Crosshall Brow (40mph)

A6 Main Rd, nr Orchard Close (30mph)

A681 Todmorden Road (30mph), Bacup

A584 Preston New Road between Lytham Road and Clifton Business park Eastbound (50mph)

A59 Main St, Gisburn (30mph)

A682 Burnley Road (30mph), Reeds Holme

A678 Burnley Road Nr St James CE Primary School (30mph)

A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton

A681 Bocholt Way (30mph) Rawtenstall

A678 Blackburn Road (30mph), Clayton le Moors

A59 County Road (30mph) Ormskirk

A56 Colne Road (30mph), Kelbrook

A671 Whalley Rd, (30mph) Simonstone

A584 Preston New Road between Clifton Business park and Blackpool Road Eastbound (50mph) Freckelton

A584 Preston New Road From Blackpool Road Westbound (50mph) Freckleton

Speed Management:

A59 Guildway, Penwortham Flyover (40mph)

B5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), Chorley

Clifton Drive, (30mph) Blackpool

Holcombe Road, (30mph) Helmshore

A6119 Brownhill Drive (50mph), Blackburn

A587 East Park Drive, nr Woodside Dr (30mph) Blackpool

B5261 Blackpool Road (30mph) Lytham

North Park Drive, (30mph) Blackpool

Birch Green Road (30mph), Skelmersdale

Inner Promenade (30mph) St Annes

Motorways:

M65, between Junctions 7 & 8 (70mph), Altham Lane (Mobile)

M55, between Junctions 3 & 4 (70mph), Staining / Weeton (Mobile)