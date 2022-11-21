Investigation into fatal collision between tram and pedestrian in Cleveleys concludes

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was fatally injured when he was struck by a tram near Anchorsholme Park at around 6.10pm on November 24, 2021.

The tram was travelling at 20mph on the southbound journey from Fleetwood Ferry towards Starr Gate.

It was dark at the time of the incident and the pedestrian, who lived locally, was crossing an uncontrolled crossing which passes over both tracks.

An investigation by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) found the tram driver was unaware of the pedestrian until it was too late to take action

“The pedestrian who was struck was seemingly unaware of the tram’s speed and proximity to him in the seconds before the collision,” the report added.

“The layout and lighting arrangements at the crossing were factors in the accident, along with the probable distraction of the tram driver as the tram approached the crossing.”

The report concluded the pedestrian’s “possible beliefs about the tram’s speed and how conspicuous he was to other road users may also have been factors.”

The RAIB subsequently made three recommendations as a result of its investigation:

- Blackpool Transport Services should review its process of identifying and assessing the risks from tramway activities.

- Blackpool Council to review its process of identifying and assessing the risks from tramway activities, adopting and embedding best light rail industry practice.

- Blackpool Council to review its audit process of Blackpool Transport Services.

Additionally, the RAIB identified two learning points:

- Staff should have clear processes of reporting near misses.

- Tram operators need to have periodic checks of tram headlights and their alignment.

Following the incident, a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: “There was a serious incident on the tramway at Little Bispham last night in which a tram collided with a pedestrian at the Fleetwood Road crossing.

“This resulted in the pedestrian suffering significant injuries.

“A full investigation is now underway led by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and Office of Rail and Road.

“Blackpool Transport is fully cooperating with the inquiry.”