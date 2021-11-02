Insulate Britain protesters block road near Manchester Airport

Protesters from Insulate Britain blocking a road near the Holiday Inn Express near Manchester Airport this morning (Tuesday November 2). Pic: PA Wire/PA Images

The Insulate Britain demonstrators are currently blocking Wilmslow Road (A538) at junction 6 of the M56, near the airport.

The group announced that around 60 demonstrators also descended on junction 23 of the M25 near London and the A4400 in Birmingham this morning.

The London and Manchester roads are part of the "strategic road network" and are covered by a super injunction granted to National Highways last week.

Pictures from the scene shows protesters holding Insulate Britain banners sat in the middle of the road near a set of traffic lights.

Greater Manchester Police say the protests are causing delays for those heading to Manchester Airport by road this morning.

Manchester Airport bosses say the protest has had "no impact" on its flight schedule, but say those driving to the airport might be delayed due to traffic disruption.

Reports from the scene suggest some of the demonstrators have tried to glue themselves to the ground.

A police spokesman said: "We're aware and currently responding to protestors gathered on Wilmslow Road (A538), close to Manchester Airport.

"Officers are working at the scene to minimise disruption and we'll provide updates in due course.

"Delays are expected while we deal with the incident and we ask people travelling to avoid the area if possible."

So far, 161 people have been involved in the roadblock campaign in the UK and there have been 770 arrests, excluding today's protest action.

A spokesman for Manchester Airport added: "We are aware of protestors gathered on land close to Manchester Airport, which is being handled by Greater Manchester Police.

"There is no impact on our operations but those planning to travel to the airport should take account of this ahead of their journey.