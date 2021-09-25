Here is where you can get fuel on the Fylde coast - and where has run out

BP said yesterday (Friday September 24) it had closed several forecourts due to a lack of available fuel after the lorry driver shortage hit deliveries, while a number of Tesco refilling stations had also been impacted according to Esso owner ExxonMobil, which runs the sites.

Cars were pictured waiting to get onto the forecourt at BP in Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, where a worker stood with a handwritten cardboard sign saying: "No diesel".

It comes amid reports of panic buying, even after the AA said most forecourts are working as they should - and as the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said motorists should "carry on as normal".

Traffic was backed up in Thornton yesterday as people queued for fuel.

Traffic congestion has forced diversions for buses around the Fylde coast this morning, and some garages are selling out of fuel as customers flock to fill up their vehicles.

Here are the Fylde coast garages which have let us know how they fared for fuel today (Saturday, September 25).

Fiveways Service Station in Devonshire Road, Bispham, had completely sold out of all fuel grades this morning, after selling four times the usual daily amount of petrol and diesel yesterday.

Adeel Hashmi from Fiveways said he was expecting a delivery later this afternoon, but had not decided whether to impose a maximum spend limit.

He said the garage had sold "over 47,000 litres of fuel yesterday," whereas the usual daily amount would be around "10,000 to 12,000 max."

Shell, Garstang Road East, Little Singleton: A worker said diesel is available, but petrol has run out.

"We don't know how long this diesel is going to last, because there are still big queues," they said.

Shell, Preston New Road, Marton: There is more petrol than diesel available, a worker said, and diesel was expected to run out by early afternoon. The garage is awaiting delivery of more diesel.

Esso Rontec Windmill, Preston New Road: All fuel grades are available at this garage, and a worker confirmed there had "not been much" of an issue with queues.