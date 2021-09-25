The bus service 1, which usually runs every 30 minutes between Fleetwood's Affinity Outlet and Starr Gate via the Promenade, was also cancelled today due to driver shortages.

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: "We apologise for the inconveniences this may cause and thank you for your understanding during difficult times."

Some trams have been cancelled today (Saturday September 25) amid driver shortages.

It comes after transport bosses announced timetable cuts last week as there was not enough staff to drive the buses.

"This is because the logistics and transport industry across the UK is experiencing a shortage of drivers and has driver vacancy rates of up to 20 per cent," bosses said.

Service cuts came into effect last weekend.

The following trams will not be running today:

8:45am from Starr Gate

9:48am from Fleetwood

9:15am from Starr Gate

10:18am from Fleetwood

11:00am from Starr Gate

11:30am from Starr Gate

12:03pm from Fleetwood

12:33pm from Fleetwood

5:30pm from Starr Gate

5:53pm from Starr Gate to Little Bispham

6:33pm from Fleetwood

6:34pm from Little Bispham to Starr Gate

6:38pm from Starr Gate to Little Bispham

7:19pm from Little Bispham to Starr Gate

8:30pm from Starr Gate

9pm from Starr Gate

9:33pm from Fleetwood