Fylde coast road "will remain closed for several hours" after smash

A Fylde coast road is closed and likely to stay closed for some time as police deal with a serious crash

Station Road in Fleetwood will be closed for several hours, police say.

Officers were called out earlier in the evening to what is described as a "serious collision".

Crash scene investigators are now now working in the area.

Fleetwood's area policing team posted on social media: "Station Road has been closed and it is likely it will remain closed for several hours while collision investigators attend.

"We are asking people to avoid the area if possible