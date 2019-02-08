Fleetwood pensioner taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by van

Have your say

A 76-year-old pensioner has suffered serious head injuries after she was hit by a van in Fleetwood.



The woman had been crossing Manor Road, near the junction with Macbeth Road, when she was involved in the collision on Wednesday, February 6.

Police were called shortly after 7am to reports of a collision involving a Ford Transit and a pedestrian.

The 76-year-old woman, from Fleetwood, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital after suffering serious head injuries.

She remains in hospital where she is also receiving treatment for facial injuries.

The road was closed for around three hours to facilitate a collision investigation.

The van driver stopped at the scene and reported the collision, but police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Adam Crossley of Lancashire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “A woman has sustained serious injuries and our thoughts are with her at this time.

“Did you witness this collision? If you have any information that could help with our investigation please get in touch."

You can call police on 101 quoting log number 173 of 6 February or email 3211@lancashire.pnn.police.uk