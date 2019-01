Have your say

The trapped driver of a car was rescued by firefighters after a collision in Poulton.

Two fire engines and crews from Blackpool attended the incident involving a car and a pickup truck that left the driver of the car trapped in his vehicle on Blackpool Road.

Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to rescue the casualty, who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service received the emergency call shortly after 1am.